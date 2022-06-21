How were the Lightning able to flip the script on the Avalanche in Game 3?

With Tuesday being an off-day in the Stanley Cup Final, the 2022 NHL Awards take place in Tampa Bay as the winners of the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy will be revealed.

Here's a quick look at the nominees and who may have the best chance at taking home some hardware.

Hart Memorial Trophy

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

The NHL's MVP award comes down to a battle between two of the best offensive players in the game and a superstar goalie.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, the NHL's top point scorer with a career-best 123 points in 80 games, will look to capture a third Hart Memorial Trophy while Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews hopes to win his first after scoring a league-best 60 goals in 73 contests. The underdog in this race will be New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin. The 26-year-old led the NHL in goals-against average (2.07) and save percentage (.935) with six shutouts and an impressive 36-13-4 record.

James Norris Memorial Trophy

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

If this was a playoff award, Colorado Avalanche stud Cale Makar could very well be a lock for the NHL's best defenceman honour with the 23-year-old recording 26 points over 17 games so far this postseason and time still left to add to his tally.

However, the voters decided on the winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, making a correct prediction much tougher.

Makar sill has a great chance of winning after scoring 28 goals and 58 assists over 77 games in 2021-22, just his fourth season with the Avs, but will be contested by Nashville Predators veteran Roman Josi, who led all blueliners with an incredible 96 points, including 23 goals and 73 assists over 80 games. The 32-year-old won his first Norris Trophy two years ago.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman, winner of the 2018 Norris Trophy, is also a nominee after scoring 20 goals and 65 assists over 82 games.

Vezina Trophy

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Also nominated for the MVP award, Shesterkin will be tough to beat for the Vezina Trophy after leading the league in both goals-against average and save percentage.

The Russian will be contested by Calgary Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom, who went 37-15-9 with a 2.22 GAA, a.922 save percentage and a league-best nine shutouts as well as Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, who won 38 games in 2021-22, second best in the NHL.

Shesterkin, Markstrom and Saros have never won the Vezina.

Calder Memorial Trophy

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting, 26, was still considered a rookie this season despite spending time with the Arizona Coyotes in each of the previous two seasons. That experience may have helped as Bunting led all rookies with 63 points in 79 games, including 23 goals and 40 assists.

Anaheim Ducks second-year player Trevor Zegras, who made the highlight reels numerous times this season with lacrosse-style goals from behind the net, scored 23 goals and 38 assists over 75 games.

Finally, Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider, who appeared in his first NHL games this season as a true rookie, netted seven goals and 43 assists over 82 games after the Wings selected the German sixth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Ted Lindsay Award

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

It will be interesting to see who takes home the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league's MVP as voted by the players, and if it differs from the Hart Memorial Trophy. McDavid has won it three times in his career while Josi and Matthews have never earned the honour.

Here are the awards that have already been handed out:

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award - Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Jack Adams Award - Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy - Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award - Noel Acton

Selke Trophy - Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy - Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

King Clancy Memorial Trophy - P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award - Revealed on July 7