Giordano 'pretty optimistic' for an NHL season in new year

The NHL held a Board of Governors call Wednesday and according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, a temporary division realignment plan for the 2020-21 season includes an all-Canadian division.

Not finalized yet, and still subject to change, but the 2020-21 four-division re-alignment currently looks like this according to sources:



Bos-Buf-NJ-NYI-NYR-Pha-Pgh-Was



Car-CBJ-Det-Chi-Fla-Min-Nas-TB



Ana-Ari-Col-Dal-LA-SJ-STL-VGK



All-Canadian teams — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 9, 2020

LeBrun adds that nothing is finalized and things are still subject to change.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made cross-border travel a challenge and as things currently stand, NHL teams entering Canada would be required to quarantine for two weeks, essentially eliminating the possibility of a conventional schedule at least to begin the season.

Here, according to LeBrun, is what the league's realignment currently looks like:

Toronto-Ottawa-Winnipeg-Vancouver-Calgary-Montreal-Edmonton

Boston-Buffalo-NYI-NYR-NJ-Philly-Pittsburgh-Wash

Tampa-Florida-Nashville-Carolina-Columbus-Detroit-Chicago-Minnesota

San Jose-LA-Anaheim-Vegas-Colorado-Arizona-Dallas-St. Louis

While there is still no start date confirmed for next season, TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and LeBrun as well as TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli report the NHL is targeting a Jan. 13 start to the regular season with training camps set to begin on Jan. 2.