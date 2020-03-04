NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday the league's salary cap is expected to increase by anywhere from $2.5 million to $6.7 million for next season.

Speaking at the NHL general manager meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., Daly said the cap is projected to be between $84 million and $88.2 million after sitting at $81.5 million for this season.

The final number will still need to be negotiated with the NHL Players’ Association, while Daly added that in CBA negotiations with the NHLPA there has been talk of creating a multi-year salary cap number(s) in order to provide more stability and allow teams to better plan ahead.

The salary cap went up by $2 million for this season after an initial estimate of an $83 million salary cap. There was a $4.5 million jump in the salary cap from 2017-18 to the 2018-19 season.

The Arizona Coyotes currently have the highest amount of salary committed towards the cap for next season at $80.72 million, followed by Toronto Maple Leafs at $77.77 million, the Tampa Bay Lightning at $76.16 million, and the Anaheim Ducks at $75.43 million, per CapFriendly.

