Hurricanes Add DeAngelo

The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to sign free agent defenceman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1 million on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hamilton Headed to New Jersey?

As of late Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils were the favourites to land defenceman Dougie Hamilton, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that Hamilton could be looking at a max term and big dollars after Seth Jones signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks last week.

Getzlaf Coming Home?

It appears Regina native Ryan Getzlaf could be returning to Canada after spending his 16-year playing career with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Edmonton Oiler and Montreal Canadiens have interest, though they could face competition for the 36-year-old from the Dallas Star and Boston Bruins, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

"It is absolutely a possibility if he does indeed leave Anaheim," LeBrun said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "Among the teams, I’m told, that would be potential fits for him the Edmonton Oilers top the list. The Montreal Canadiens are in there and also Boston and Dallas would be potential opportunities for Getzlaf."

"This would be a very emotional decision if he does leave Anaheim but would be interesting for sure to see him in either an Oilers or Canadiens uniform."

What's Next for the Oilers?

The Oilers are expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for defenceman Tyson Barrie today, which could put Ethan Bear's future with the team in doubt.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug believes the Oilers will explore the trade market on Bear if the team feels they can land a shutdown defenceman in free agency. He's unsure what the return would be, though the Oilers have needs in their top nine forward group and at goaltender.

Bear, 24, had two goals and eight points in 43 games this season.

About Last Night

There was no shortage of action Tuesday night as teams made their final push to re-sign their own free agents.

Headlining the list was Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog signing an eight-year contract with the team carrying an average annual value of $7 million.

Earlier in the evening, the Montreal Canadiens kept Joel Armia off the market by reaching a four-year deal that will carry a cap hit of $3.4 million.

The Boston Bruins held on to defenceman Mike Reilly with a three-year, $9 million deal.

