The NHL and NHLPA is no longer at odds over the financial terms of the new collective bargaining agreement and are targeting a Jan. 13 start to the season and a 56-game schedule, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun.

To be more specific, Jan 13 is the target date for start of season. However, nothing has been finalized. https://t.co/0wzAXlMPnW — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 8, 2020

According to Dreger, there will be no more discussions on proposed financial changes to the memorandum of understanding outlining the terms of the CBA. On Sunday, the NHLPA proposed more deferred money, according to Dreger, but didn’t include an increase in escrow percentage at any point.

Both sides targeting Jan. 13 start to season in order to get 56-game sked but even with financials no longer an issue as @DarrenDreger first reported, still some work to be done on protocols, schedule, critical date, etc, plus subject to NHL BOG and NHLPA executive board approval https://t.co/ESSjY94Slt — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 8, 2020

Although financial issues appear to be resolved, LeBrun notes there is still some work to be done on protocols, schedule, critical date, etc.., plus all of the above is subject to NHL board of governors and NHLPA executive board approval.