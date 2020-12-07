The NHL and NHLPA is no longer at odds over the financial terms of the new collective bargaining agreement and are targeting a Jan. 13 start to the season and a 56-game schedule, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun.

According to Dreger, there will be no more discussions on proposed financial changes to the memorandum of understanding outlining the terms of the CBA. On Sunday, the NHLPA proposed more deferred money, according to Dreger, but didn’t include an increase in escrow percentage at any point.

Although financial issues appear to be resolved, LeBrun notes there is still some work to be done on protocols, schedule, critical date, etc.., plus all of the above is subject to NHL board of governors and NHLPA executive board approval.

 