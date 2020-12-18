The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an agreement on the 2020-21 season pending respective votes by each side according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The NHL plans to schedule a Board of Governors call/vote sometime this weekend, LeBrun adds. The NHLPA already had an executive board call scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET Friday night.

LeBrun reports the issue involving Canadian teams over health protocols in certain provinces is still not resolved, but the hope is to resolve it by Monday. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reports that if all parties are unable to sort out the details, the options for the seven Canadian teams include an Edmonton hub city bubble or moving to the United States for the season.

"Players don’t seem wild about either," Seravalli tweets.

Seravalli reports that the agreement calls for training camps to open on Jan. 3 and the regular season on Jan. 13. The seven teams that did not make the 24-team Return to Play arrangement over the summer can open camp on Dec. 30. Seravalli adds that all dates are subject to change and the scheduling has not yet been finalized.

The agreement includes a 23-player roster with a four to six player taxi squad. Up to 29 players will travel and practice with each NHL team while members of the taxi squad will be paid a full AHL salary. The salary cap will be at $81.5 million and the collective bargaining agreement has been expanded to include for more flexible emergency recalls.

Players will have the option to opt-out for the upcoming season, if a player or immediate family member is considered to be high-risk.

"Believe it is without pay," tweeted Seravalli of the opt-out.

No announcement has been made by the NHL or NHLPA regarding an agreement or official start to the 2020-21 season.

 