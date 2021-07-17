DOMI ON HIS WAY OUT?

With teams putting the finishing touches on their protected lists, it appears Max Domi will be left unprotected, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Teams are putting the finishing touches on their protected lists. Hearing CBJ are planning on leaving Max Domi unprotected. I would be surprised if Seattle doesn’t claim him. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 17, 2021

Dreger adds that he would "be surprised if Seattle doesn’t claim [Domi]."

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and added 15 assists in 54 games with the Blue Jackets last season.

Prior to his time in Columbus, he spent two seasons in Montreal, scoring 45 goals in 153 games.

DUNN WITH THE BLUES?

NHL teams must submit their protection list for the Seattle Expansion Draft on Saturday and the St. Louis Blues appear to be using every minute of their time.

Vince Dunn's name has been thrown out there, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Vince Dunn's name is out there a bit, which makes sense as the Blues navigate their protection list. But doesn't necessarily mean he will move. If you're the Blues, do you protect 4 D, or leave Dunn exposed in a 7-3-1, or take best trade for him before 3 p.m. ET trade freeze... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 17, 2021

LeBrun speculates that the Blues could protect four defencemen, or leave Dunn exposed and protect seven forwards and four defencemen.

With the possibility of losing Dunn in the expansion draft, another route St. Louis could take is trading him before the 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT trade freeze.

Dunn, 24, had six goals and 20 points in 43 games last season with the Blues.