Daly: 'Every relevant consideration will be fairly evaluated' before hub city decision

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league will consider every relevant detail before making their decision on hub cities when asked if the COVID-19 numbers in the United States are causing them to re-evaluate Las Vegas.

"Every relevant consideration will be fairly evaluated before decisions are made and announced," Daly told TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Vegas is one of five hub city finalists and has been an expected destination as one of the two hubs for the league's Phase 4, which is scheduled to begin in late July or early August.

The NHL's decision on hub cities is expected soon.

