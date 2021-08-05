53m ago
NHLPA releases 2021 arbitration dates
The National Hockey League Players' Association released hearing dates for players who have filed for salary arbitration on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Jets ink Nash to one-year deal; Leafs sign Ritchie to two-year contract
The National Hockey League Players' Association released hearing dates for players who have filed for salary arbitration on Thursday.
The hearings will run from Aug. 11 through Aug. 26 with the team and player having until the hearing begins to reach a deal on their own.
The Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to have their hearing with Michael McNiven on the first day, when New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech and Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana are also scheduled.
The Winnipeg Jets are scheduled for a hearing with Neal Pionk on Aug. 13, with forward Andrew Copp's hearing set for Aug. 26. The Vancouver Canucks have their lone hearing with Jason Dickinson scheduled for Aug. 20.
After being acquired by the team last week, defenceman Nikita Zadorov has his arbitration hearing with the Calgary Flames also set for Aug. 26.
The full list is as follows:
August 11
Adam Pelech (New York Islanders)
Michael McNiven (Montreal Canadiens)
Jakub Vrana (Detroit Red Wings)
August 12
Victor Mete (Ottawa Senators)*
August 13
Neal Pionk (Winnipeg Jets)
August 14
Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)
Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues)*
August 16
Adin Hill (San Jose Sharks)*
Ross Colton (Tampa Bay Lightning)
August 17
Kevin Fiala (Minnesota Wild)
August 18
Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)
August 20
Dante Fabbro (Nashville Predators)
Jason Dickinson (Vancouver Canucks)
August 21
Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings)
Dennis Gilbert (Colorado Avalanche)
August 23
Zach Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins)
August 26
Andrew Copp (Winnipeg Jets)
Nikita Zadorov (Calgary Flames)
Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)
*indicates player had settled at time of publishing