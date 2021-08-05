The National Hockey League Players' Association released hearing dates for players who have filed for salary arbitration on Thursday.

The hearings will run from Aug. 11 through Aug. 26 with the team and player having until the hearing begins to reach a deal on their own.

The Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to have their hearing with Michael McNiven on the first day, when New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech and Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana are also scheduled.

The Winnipeg Jets are scheduled for a hearing with Neal Pionk on Aug. 13, with forward Andrew Copp's hearing set for Aug. 26. The Vancouver Canucks have their lone hearing with Jason Dickinson scheduled for Aug. 20.

After being acquired by the team last week, defenceman Nikita Zadorov has his arbitration hearing with the Calgary Flames also set for Aug. 26.

The full list is as follows:



August 11

Adam Pelech (New York Islanders)

Michael McNiven (Montreal Canadiens)

Jakub Vrana (Detroit Red Wings)



August 12

Victor Mete (Ottawa Senators)*



August 13

Neal Pionk (Winnipeg Jets)



August 14

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues)*



August 16

Adin Hill (San Jose Sharks)*

Ross Colton (Tampa Bay Lightning)



August 17

Kevin Fiala (Minnesota Wild)



August 18

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)



August 20

Dante Fabbro (Nashville Predators)

Jason Dickinson (Vancouver Canucks)



August 21

Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings)

Dennis Gilbert (Colorado Avalanche)



August 23

Zach Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins)



August 26

Andrew Copp (Winnipeg Jets)

Nikita Zadorov (Calgary Flames)

Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)

​*indicates player had settled at time of publishing