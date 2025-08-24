WINNIPEG - The Niagara River Lions are once again kings of the Canadian Elite Basketball League jungle.

The River Lions, who finished first in the five-team Eastern Conference with a pedestrian 14-10 record, defeated the Calgary Surge 79-73 on Sunday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg to win back-to-back titles.

The River Lions edged the Vancouver Bandits 97-95 in last year's championship final.

Khalil Ahmad led the River Lions with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Nathan Cayo had 14 points and six rebounds. Ahmed Hill chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds.

Sean Miller-Moore scored 19 points for the Surge, who had their seven-game win streak halted. Jameer Nelson Junior, Evan Gilyard and Khyri Thomas all scored 13 points for Calgary.

Niagara led 42-36 at halftime and took a 63-51 lead into the final quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.