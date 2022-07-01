The Tampa Bay Lightning and forward Nick Paul have come to an agreement on a seven-year contract with an average-annual value of $3.15 million, the team announced on Friday.

Paul, 27, was acquired from the Ottawa Senators last season has scored five goals and 14 points in 21 games with the Lightning. He added five goals and four assists in 23 playoff games.

In 248 career games, the Mississauga, Ont. native has 34 goals and 46 assists with the Senators and Lightning.

Paul was drafted in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft.