Report: A's promote Kotsay to manager

The Oakland Athletics are keeping it in house for a successor to Bob Melvin.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the team is promoting third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager.

Kotsay, 46, joined the A's coaching staff in 2016.

As a player, he spent 17 seasons in the majors from 1997 to 2013, appearing in 1,914 career games with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres, A's, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.

In 1995, Kotsay helped lead Cal State Fullerton to the College World Series title, winning the Golden Spikes Award as its most valuable player.

Kotsay succeeds Melvin, who departed the team in November after 11 seasons to become manager of the Padres.