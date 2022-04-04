54m ago
OHL Roundup: Beck scores twice for Steelheads in 5-3 win over Wolves
Owen Beck scored twice, including a short-handed goal, for the Mississauga Steelheads in a 5-3 win over the visiting Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.
The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Beck scored twice, including a short-handed goal, for the Mississauga Steelheads in a 5-3 win over the visiting Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.
Beck's short-handed goal at 12:17 of the second period stood up as the game winner for the Steelheads (35-33-2-5).
Aidan Prueter contributed a goal and an assist to the win with Luca Del Bel Belluz and Jams Hardie also scoring for Mississauga.
Steelheads goalie Roman Basran stopped 21-of-24 shots in the win.
David Goyette countered with a pair of goals and Liam Ross also scored for the Wolves (22-34-3-4). Mitchell Weeks stopped 40-of-45 shots in Sudbury's net.
Sunday afternoon's game between the Sarnia Sting and host Soo Greyhounds was postponed to Monday evening because of a Mackinaw Bridge closure impeding Sarnia's travel, the OHL said in a statement.
---
HAMILTON 6 PETERBOROUGH 1
Goaltender Marco Constantini turned away 27-of-28 shots for the Bulldogs (45-12-3-2) atop the OHL's Eastern Conference.
Arber Xhekaj, Avery Hayes, George Diaco, Ryan Humphrey, Mason McTavish and Lawson Sherk were Hamilton's goalscorers.
Justin Dezoete scored Peterborough's (25-33-5-1) lone goal with Tye Austin making 19 saves in the loss.
---
NIAGARA 4 OTTAWA 3
Daniel Michaud's goal and assist helped the IceDogs (22-37-3-1) to a second straight win, although Niagara ranks in the bottom of the East Division. Niagara's goaltender Josh Rosenzweig turned away 32-of-35 shots in the win.
Will Cranley made 14 saves in the loss for Ottawa (27-30-2-6), which has secured a playoff spot. Chris Barlas, Luca Pinelli and Vinzenz Rohrer scored for the 67s.
---
NORTH BAY 6 BARRIE 3
Kyle Jackson scored twice and assisted on another goal for the Battalion (39-18-3-3), which rank second in the Eastern Conference behind Hamilton.
Brandon Coe contributed a goal and two assists and goaltender Joe Vrbetic made 34 saves in the win. Ethan Cardwell scored twice for the Colts (33-22-5-1).
---
ERIE 6 KITCHENER 2
The Rangers, Otters and Sting are duking it out for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference. Connor Lockhart's two goals and an assist helped the Otters (26-32-2-2) in their cause. Erie starter Nolan Lalonde made 19 saves in the win.
Francesco Pinelli and Mike Petizian each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (27-30-3-2).
---
GUELPH 5 SAGINAW 4
Brayden Guy scored twice, including the game-winner, for the Storm (32-23-5-2). Nick Wong scored his 20th of the season in defeat for the Spirit (22-41-1-0).
---
OSHAWA 3 KINGSTON 2 (OT)
Ty Tullio scored his second of the game 33 seconds into overtime for the Generals (29-29-1-5). Jake Murray had a goal and an assist for the Frontenacs (37-20-4-1).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.