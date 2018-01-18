Seravalli: Leafs need production from Kadri to be a contender

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve and recalled Iiro Pakarinen from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The #Oilers have recalled forward Iiro Pakarinen from the Bakersfield @Condors & placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/KCTHC6EdNC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 18, 2018

In 46 games so far this season, Nugent-Hopkins has 16 goals and 15 assists, while Pakarinen has one assist in 18 games for the big club.

There was no immediate indication of what the injury was, but TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported Sunday that he was experiencing some bruising after taking a big hit from Brayden McNabb of the Vegas Golden Knights that sent him to the locker room.

No concussion concerns for RNH, sounds like some bruising that should resolve itself by the end of the bye week. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 14, 2018

It's been a difficult season thus far for the Oilers, but they're coming off two straight wins and will be back at it Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks to kick off a five-game homestand.

In his NHL career, Nugent-Hopkins has 111 goals and 185 assists in 441 games.