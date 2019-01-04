Quinn and Jack are clicking as the Hughes show hits Vancouver

Old rivalries run deep between Team USA and Russia.

U.S. coach Mike Hastings said Thursday that he's "pretty old" so he knows a lot about what's happened between the two squads.

"There's a lot of history that goes in my mind," he said, pointing out the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid.

Both teams are coming into the semifinals confident after posting convincing wins in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. beat the Czechs 3-1 while Russia trounced Slovakia 8-3.

Hastings said last year's bronze medalists will have to play "a full 60 minutes" to chalk up a similar victory against Russia.

"The one thing they can do is they can stress you in many different ways," he said. "You look at their ability to score short-handed on the power play. They just have a tendency to be a puck position team. They're not going to get rid of it until you make them get rid of it."

Hastings wants to see his players stay disciplined and out of the penalty box.

Russia has the best power play in the tournament so far, putting up five goals on 16 chances, and is the only team to still have a perfect record, winning all five matches so far in regulation.

Meanwhile, the Americans boast the best penalty kill, allowing a single goal on 11 chances and their roster includes the tournament's leading scorer. Montreal Canadiens prospect Ryan Poehling has five goals and three assists so far.

The U.S. has already beaten Russia in pre-tournament play, but Russian defenceman Dmitri Samorukov isn't concerned.

"Doesn't matter, different team, different day, right?" he said. "We'll just play our best game."