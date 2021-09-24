Westhead: Experts say Oilers and Flames' plan for full capacity is a mistake

The province of Ontario is expanding capacity limits inside professional arenas and stadiums starting Saturday.

A formal announcement is expected Friday as the province expands capacity limits to 50 per cent to a maximum of 10,000 indoors and 75 per cent to a maximum of 30,000 people outdoors.

Ontario currently caps outdoor venues to 15,000 maximum at a 75 per cent limit and 50 per cent to maximum of 1,000 indoors.

The announcement comes after the Toronto Blue Jays released additional tickets for their final homestand in hopes of increased capacities Thursday and comes just ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators opening their preseasons.

With the new rules, Scotiabank Arena could allow 9,900 people for Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games, while the Rogers Centre could host up to 30,000 spectators with the roof open.