The Ottawa Redblacks appear to be narrowing their head coaching search as, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, the team has ruled out two potential options.

Naylor reports that former Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas and Calgary Stampeders quarterbacks coach Ryan Dinwiddie no longer remain under consideration to be Ottawa's next head coach.

Maas, 44, was fired by Edmonton last week after four seasons with the team. Edmonton posted a 8-10 regular season record in 2019 before losing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Final.

BC Lions general manager Ed Hervey revealed earlier this week that he had been in contact with Maas regarding the Lions' offensive coordinator opening under new head coach Rick Campbell.

"We've been in contact with him but we also understand that Jason will be in very high demand for anyone looking for an OC," Hervey told TSN Radio 1040 Vancouver on Monday. "Again, the Ottawa head coach situation hasn't been addressed yet, and I'm not certain what they're planning to do there, but I would image that would be an intriguing opportunity for Jason as well if given the opportunity. We do have a long standing relationship, as does Rick with Jason but we also won't take that for granted. If we could get a coach of Jason's quality in here and obviously we know he has a great working relationship with Mike Reilly. Again, if that's the direction that Rick wants to go, it would be something that would be seen as an extreme positive on all fronts.”

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported last week the Redblacks would be interviewing Dinwiddie as well as Stampeders special teams coordinator Mark Kilam for their head coach position. The Lions, meanwhile, have also talked to Dinwiddie about a role on their staff.

The Redblacks are expected to interview Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice on Thursday, according to Lalji.