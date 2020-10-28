How big of a step will the Sens take next season?

The Ottawa Senators are close to signing unrestricted free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun and Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia add that it's a one-year, $1.05 million contract.

Galchenyuk, 26, scored eight goals and tallied 24 points in 59 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild.

He was drafted third overall by Montreal in 2012 and has 135 goals and 320 points in 549 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Penguins and Wild.

The Canadiens traded Galchenyuk to Arizona in 2018 for forward Max Domi. He played one season with the Coyotes, scoring 19 goals and tallying 41 points in 72 games before being traded to Pittsburgh for winger Phil Kessel. The Penguins then traded him to Minnesota last February in a package for forward Jason Zucker.

More to follow.