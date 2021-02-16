36m ago
Sens' Brannstrom, Murray ready to return
Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith said Tuesday Erik Brannstrom and Matt Murray are ready to return to the team's lineup. Smith said Brannstrom, injured on Feb. 8 against the Edmonton Oilers, will play Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
Smith said Brannstrom, injured on Feb. 8 against the Edmonton Oilers, will play Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Murray will start either Wednesday or Thursday against the Leafs.
Murray exited the team's Feb. 11 loss to the Winnipeg Jets after the second period with an injury. He has a 2-7-1 record this season with a .882 save percentage and a 3.69 goals-against average.
Brannstrom, 21, has one assist in three games so far this season.
Thomas Chabot and Colin White, who were both absent from Tuesday's skate after playing Monday, were both given maintenance days.