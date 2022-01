Forsberg says he doesn't mind if Senators win ugly

Ottawa Senators

The Senators placed defenceman Erik Brannstrom in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

Defenceman Lassi Thomson was recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators to fill his spot on the roster.

Brannstrom, 22, has one assist in nine games this season with the Senators.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve with a left heel injury.

Goaltender Akira Schmid was recalled from AHL Utica and will join the Devils Tuesday in time for their morning skate.

Blackwood, 25, is 9-9-3 this season with a .894 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets announced they have placed forward Dominic Toninato and assistant coach Charlie Huddy in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Toninato, 27, has played 35 games for the Jets this season and has three goals and three assists.

The Jets are scheduled to host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.