The Ottawa Senators have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 12, the team announced on Friday. He will be eligible to return on next Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

Murray was in the starter's net at Thursday's gameday skate prior to the team's 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, but head coach DJ Smith said Murray wasn't feeling fully healthy. The 27-year-old, who been dealing with an illness, returned to practice Wednesday.

“We’re going to take the next (36 hours) and reassess because I’m definitely fighting something,” Murray said prior Thursdays practice. “It’s not COVID-19. I’ve tested negative three times, so that’s positive. I’m still running less than 100 per cent so it’s good to take advantage of the next little bit, get some rest and reassess (Thursday).”

The two-time Stanley Cup champion posted a 10-13-1 record with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage over 27 games in 2020-21.