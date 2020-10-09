Just days after arriving in Ottawa, it looks like Matt Murray is sticking with the Sens for a while.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Murray and the Sens have reached an agreement on a four-year, $25 million extension.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun previously reported that both sides were closing in on a multi-year deal.

Murray was acquired by Ottawa earlier in the week in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins that saw Jonathan Gruden and the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft head the other way.

The 26-year-old Murray had a .899 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 38 appearances with the Penguins last season. In three playoff games, Murray recorded a .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA as Pittsburgh was eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the Montreal Canadiens.

"The acquisition of Matt Murray represents an important addition to our lineup," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He's a proven goaltender who has considerable high-pressure experience and someone who we're certain will serve as a exceptional mentor to our young group of upcoming goaltenders. "

Murray backstopped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He was a third-round pick (83rd overall) by Pittsburgh at the 2012 NHL Draft and made the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2017.

“We would like to thank Matt for everything he’s done in his five seasons with the Penguins," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "He was instrumental to our back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships, and we wish him the best.”

Murray is a restricted free agent and is coming off a three-year, $11.25 million contract with an AAV of $3.75 million.