The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a two-game suspension for Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig on Monday.

Ottawa’s Ridly Greig has been suspended for one preseason game and one regular season game for Cross-checking Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois. https://t.co/UCkb3VefXH — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2021

The 19-year-old Greig received a one-game preseason and one-game regular season ban for a cross-check to Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during Sunday night's 3-2 overtime victory.

Greig was assessed a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct on the play. The 28th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Greig also scored the opening goal of the game.

The Senators return to preseason action on Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The club's regular season is set to get underway on Oct. 14, also at home to the Leafs.