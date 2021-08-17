Scott Sabourin is back in Ottawa.

The Senators signed the forward on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way contract, which will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $200,000 in the American Hockey League.

News Release: The #Sens have signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract: https://t.co/Nx5CiWn1ef pic.twitter.com/4rLt5zCsDR — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) August 17, 2021

"Scott is a player and person with whom the organization has familiarity," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He plays hard, has a physical presence, is respected on the ice and maintains strong leadership qualities. We'll look to him to help guide our younger players and prospects."

The 29-year-old appeared in one game with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and had two goals in six games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Sabourin spent the 2019-20 season with the Senators after first joining the team for training camp on a professional tryout agreement. He had two goals and six points in 35 games with the team in his first career NHL season.