Suzuki: 'I've done everything I can at this point to try to make the team'

The Ottawa Senators cut down their training camp roster by three Sunday morning, sending defenceman Christian Jaros as well as forwards Logan Brown and Vitaly Abramov to Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Jaros is the most notable as the 23-year-old played in 61 games with the Sens last season, netting one goal and adding nine assists in his second year in the NHL.

Brown, a 21-year-old who was drafted 11th overall by the Sens in 2016, appeared in just two games with Ottawa last season, scoring 14 goals and 28 assists over 56 games in the AHL.

Abramov, 21, played one game with the Sens in 2018-19 and didn't record a point.