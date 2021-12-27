The Ottawa Senators have signed 2020 third overall selection Tim Stuetzle to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday.

News Release: The #Sens have signed forward Tim Stuetzle to a three-year, entry-level contract: https://t.co/FYziGXVsq3 pic.twitter.com/qEjdnt2HyF — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 27, 2020

Stuetzle, who is currently with Team Germany at the World Juniors, had seven goals and 27 assists in 41 games with the Mannheim Eagles in Germany last season.

"Tim possesses an exceptional blend of both speed and skill and a playmaking ability that our fans are going to enjoy watching for several years to come," Senators GM Pierre Dorion said. "He's a dynamic forward who we expect to become a key piece of our roster as we continue trending towards icing an eventual elite-level team."