The Ottawa Senators have signed first-round pick Lassi Thomson to a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced Monday.

The 18-year-old defenceman was selected with the No. 19 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

He spent last season with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, scoring 17 goals and 41 points in 63 games. Both his goal and point totals were tops among WHL defencemen.

"Lassi has great offensive instincts and an NHL-calibre shot," said general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. "He also brings a high compete level - he's always moving his feet and driving the pace of play. We came away from development camp in Ottawa very impressed and feel that he is going to be an important piece of our team's future."

He is a native of Tampere, Finland.