Did the Maple Leafs reveal their level of toughness?

The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Jack Rodewald to the Florida Panthers in exchange for the rights to forward Chris Wilkie, the teams announced Saturday evening.

Rodewald will begin his Panthers tenure with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. He was held pointless in six games so far this season for the Sens.

Wilkie, 23, has three goals and three assists for the NCAA's Colorado College Tigers this season. He began his college career by spending two seasons at the University of North Dakota before transferring to Colorado College.

Ottawa will be back in action Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.