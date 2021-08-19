Defenceman Owen Power will be going back to the University of Michigan for next season.

The Buffalo Sabres selected Power with the first pick in the NHL draft last month.

Breaking: Sabres No. 1 draft pick Owen Power is returning to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season, a source told The Buffalo News. @umichhockey https://t.co/6elVLOuJWG — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) August 19, 2021

Power was the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked North American prospect. After scoring three goals and adding 13 assists in 26 games during his freshman season at Michigan, the 18-year-old Power cemented his draft stock by helping Canada win the 2021 world hockey championship. Power's decision to go back to college also means he will be able to join Team Canada's selection camp in December for the 2022 world junior championship.

From Mississauga, Ontario, Power was the third player drafted first directly out of college, joining Michigan State forward Joe Murphy in 1986 and Boston University goalie Rick DiPietro in 2000. And he became the 16th defenseman to go No. 1 since 1970, and first since the Sabres chose Rasmus Dahlin at No. 1 in 2018.