Button on Pacioretty trade: 'Time will tell if it's a deal that will turn out well'

Max Pacioretty will return to Montreal this weekend for the first time since being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in September and the former Canadiens captain said Monday there are "no hard feelings" with his old club.

"Hey, P.K. (Subban) was traded so anything can happen," Pacioretty said, per the NHL.com.

Pacioretty's time in Montreal came to a bitter end with a back-and-forth over whether he had requested a trade from the Canadiens and accusations of the team leaking information from his agent Allan Walsh.

The 29-year-old was traded on the eve of the team's golf tournament for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and the Columbus Blue Jackets' 2019 second-round pick. The deal came after months of speculation, including rumours surrounding Pacioretty around the trade deadline in February and a deal that fell through with the Los Angeles Kings at the draft.

Walsh and Pacioretty repeatedly denied rumours that the winger had requested a trade before the deal, but, at the team's golf tournament, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson and general manager Marc Bergevin both said those reports were true.

"We're just going to focus on telling the truth, and that's that a request was made,” Molson said. "It's been going on several months now that we've been trying to make this happen.

"When the request was made to look at making a trade, we started to actively go after that. And the player and the organization agreed that it was probably in the best interest of Max and the organization to start to look for a trade."

Pacioretty has not gotten off to an ideal start with the Golden Knights. He has two goals in 10 games with the team this season and hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to an upper-body injury.

He took part in a full-contact practice for the first time on Monday and could make his return Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights then play Thursday against the Ottawa Senators before visiting the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Pacioretty signed a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the Golden Knights shortly after the trade was completed.