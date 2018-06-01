The Florida Panthers announced Friday they have signed Russian defenceman Bogdan Kiselevich to a one-year, one-way contract.

The 28-year-old Kiselevich has spent his entire career so far in the KHL, and played last year with the CSKA Moscow, registering 16 assists in 44 games.

Kiselevich also won a gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics while representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

"Bogdan is a solid, shutdown defenseman who adds depth to our blue line and possesses a strong work ethic," Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a media release. "He's proven himself to be a reliable defensive presence on the international stage and in the KHL and has the ability to be a steadying influence on the back end for our young defensemen."