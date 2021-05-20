Paul Byron scored a beautiful shorthanded goal late in the third period, a tally that ended up being the winner as the Montreal Canadiens edged longtime rivals Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 1 of their opening round series from Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

Byron was tripped up by Leafs defender Rasmus Sandin after beating him to the puck, but was still able to flip the puck over Jack Campbell while on his knees with less than eight minutes left in the game.

The Leafs were dealt a major blow early on after captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice in the first period. The 30-year-old took an inadvertent knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry and was taken to hospital.

Josh Anderson opened the scoring for the Habs in the first before William Nylander tied the game in second period.

Toronto's power play struggles continued Thursday night as the Maple Leafs were 0-5 with the man advantage. The Leafs outshot the Canadiens 35-30.

This is the first time the Leafs and Canadiens have played each other in the playoffs since 1979.