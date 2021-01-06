What is next in the NHL’s efforts to recoup revenue?

Playing for the third team in his NHL career, Dougie Hamilton is hoping to stay put with the Carolina Hurricanes as he enters a contract year.

Hamilton is currently set to play out the last of a six-year, $34.5 million contract signed with the Calgary Flames in 2015. The 27-year-old defenceman, who is entering his third season with the Hurricanes, carries a $5.75 million cap hit.

"For me, I'd like to stay here, but I'm going to let my agent (J.P. Barry) and [Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell] talk," Hamilton said, per NHL.com. "I just want to focus on hockey and helping the team win."

Acquired from the Flames in 2018, Hamilton posted 14 goals and 40 points in 47 games last season, adding one goal and two points in five games during the NHL's Return to Play.

"From what I've heard, we've certainly been trying to sign him," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I think that's a priority. He's a big part of our team."

Drafted ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in 2009, Hamilton has 96 goals and 299 points in 552 games with the Bruins, Flames and Hurricanes over his NHL career.

Brind'Amour noted he'd be happy to see Hamilton sign before the season to avoid the pressure of a contract year.

"I understand that being in that situation can certainly put pressure on a player, so we don't want to do that," Brind'Amour said. "Hopefully, they come to some sort of agreement because we love him around here."

Looking ahead, the Hurricanes have $52.6 million committed to 12 players for the 2021-22 season, according to CapFriendly.