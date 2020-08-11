Penguins can't get the job done as Canadiens complete the shocking upset

The Pittsburgh Penguins are leaning towards keeping the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and instead handing the Minnesota Wild the rights to their first round pick in next year's draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

As per the conditions of the Jason Zucker trade with the Wild, the Pens have seven days after the lottery to inform Minnesota of its decision. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 11, 2020

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, per LeBrun, will make a final decision regarding this matter after meeting with Pittsburgh's head of amateur scouting, Patrik Allvin, tomorrow.

As per the conditions of February's trade that sent Jason Zucker to the Penguins from the Wild, the Pittsburgh have seven days after the conclusion of last night's lottery to inform Minnesota of its decision.

The 2020 NHL Draft will be held virtually beginning on Oct. 9