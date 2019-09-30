The Pittsburgh Penguins placed goaltender Casey DeSmith on waivers Monday, leaving Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry on the 23-man roster.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said during the off-season he was looking to move Tristan Jerry, but was unable to find a trade partner and noted last week he was still open to moving a netminder.

DeSmith, 28, posted a 15-11-5 record last season with a .916 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average. He carries a $1.25 million cap hit on the three-year contract extension he signed in January

Jarry, 24, appeared in just two games with the Penguins last season, going 0-1-1 while allowing seven goals on 62 shots (.887 save percentage). He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer, carries a cap hit of just $675,000.

Goaltenders Eric Comrie (of the Winnipeg Jets) and Anton Forsberg (of the Carolina Hurricanes) were also placed on waivers Monday.