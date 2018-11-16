Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cullen has been fined $1,000 for what NHL Player Safety called a "dangerous trip" on J.T. Miller of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The incident occurred during Thursday's matchup with the Lightning, which Tampa Bay went on to win 4-3. Cullen's stick jammed into Miller's right leg, causing him to fall backward as the puck came his way. Cullen received a minor penalty for the play.

In 17 games so far this season, the 42-year-old Cullen has one goal and two assists.

Earlier this week, Cullen was vocal about his displeasure at Washington Capitals repeat offender Tom Wilson's suspension being reduced from 20 games to 14.

"When the next CBA comes up, that’s something we (should) address," Cullen told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I don’t think anybody is real happy with it."

“I don’t think it’s a good look for our league, for our game to need to go to appeals,” Cullen said. “You’d like the headlines to be about the play on the ice and the players, not the other (stuff) going on outside of the game.

“I think most guys probably don’t love that — that it got reduced in that manner as far as going to appeal after appeal.”

Wilson's appeal was originally upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman, but was reduced by neutral arbitrator Shyam Das.

Pittsburgh will be back in action Saturday in Ottawa against the Senators.