NEW YORK — Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals. Michael Raffl scored short-handed and Derek Grant also tallied for the Flyers, who swept a home-and-home series against the Rangers after also winning 5-2 on Friday night.

The Flyers' run combined with the Penguins' six-game slide has moved Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Henrik Lundqvist made his first start since Feb. 3 and made 21 saves for New York. Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals and Pavel Buchnevich also tallied on the man advantage for the Rangers. Zibanejad now has a career-high 32 goals on the season.

However, the Rangers' offence got off to a slow start in their first full game since forward Chris Kreider broke his foot while blocking a shot in the first period of Friday's loss in Philadelphia. Kreider had just signed a seven-year contract reportedly worth $45 million on Monday during the league's trade deadline.

The Flyers dominated the first period with two power-play goals and added a short-handed one late.

After the Rangers committed an early penalty, Travis Sanheim shot from the point. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel rebound hit and the post and Niskanen scored into an open net for his eighth of the season at 1:52.

About 10 minutes later on the Flyers' next man advantage, Konecny sent a pass from the left circle across to Jakub Voracek. Lundqvist made the initial save, but the rebound came out to Couturier, who scored 21st of the season at 11:19.

The Flyers closed out the period with a 3-0 lead when Raffl scored his seventh of the season at 17:53. Raffl checked Ryan Strome to get the puck of their own zone. Grant took the loose puck and skated down the right side and slid a pass to Raffl, who beat Lundqvist with a backhand.

Grant made it 4-0 early in the second when he took a loose puck near centre ice, skated toward the net and also beat Lundqvist with a backhand for his 15th of the season at 1:23.

The Rangers got on the board in the second period with Zibanejad's power-play score. Artemi Panarin sent a nice centring pass to Zibanejad, who redirected it into the net at 12:34.

However, the Flyers regained their four-goal lead three minutes later with their third power-play goal of the game.

After the Flyers won the faceoff in the Rangers zone, Voracek sent a pass toward the net that was deflected in by Konecny for his 23rd of the season.

The Rangers added two goals on the man advantage in the third period. First, Buchnevich redirected a pass while in front for his 15th goal of the season at 5:33. Then a little more than seven minutes later, Zibanejad scored again on another assist from Panarin to make it 5-3.

NOTES: Forward Kevin Hayes and coach Alain Vigneault were honoured on the MSG scoreboard during a stoppage in play midway through the first period. Both former Rangers are in their first seasons with Philadelphia. The was the Flyers' first visit to MSG this season. They'll return on April 1. ... Lundqvist's appearance was the 886th of his NHL career, tying Hall of Famer Tony Esposito for eighth place on the league’s career list. ... Panarin extended his point streak to 13 games, which is a career high and the longest active point streak in the NHL.

UP NEXT:

Flyers: At Washington on Wednesday night.

Rangers: Host Stanley Cup champion St. Louis on Tuesday night in second game of four-game homestand.

