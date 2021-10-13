Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux will spend this year playing out the last season of his eight-year, $66.2 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun said on Insider Trading Tuesday that while a breakup is not imminent, the two sides agreed in the off-season to shelve talks until after this season.

"That remains to be seen, I still think there’s a chance that he plays his career there," LeBrun said. "But what they’ve agreed to is that he’s entering the final year of his deal, as we’ve just mentioned, time flies, his eight-year contract that he signed in July of 2013 expires at the end of the season at which point he’ll be a UFA. Claude Giroux, his agent Pat Brisson, and the Philadelphia Flyers mutually agreed at an off-season discussion that they would not look to extend right now, that they would all play out the year and see how they all feel, how the team feels, how he feels, the Flyers captain, before making those decisions.

"So, still a chance he signs after the season; there’s no rush, but it is interesting, that unlike a lot of other prominent players that are entering their final year that he chose not to extend."

The 33-year-old centre posted 16 goals and 43 points in 54 games with the Flyers last season, his 14th year with the team. He scored a career-high 34 goals and posted 102 points in 82 games during the 2017-18 season.

Selected 22nd overall by the Flyers in the 2006 draft, Giroux has 273 goals and 858 points in 943 career games. He ranks second in Flyers franchise history in games played and assists, behind Bobby Clarke in both categories. He's 25 points back of passing Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time points list.