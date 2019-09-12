Holland says McDavid will play one pre-season game 'at most'

The Philadelphia Flyers and restricted free agent defenceman Ivan Provorov are working hard Thursday to try and finalize a contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

PHI and RFA D Ivan Provorov working hard today to try to finalize a contract. Three and six year deals both still on the table. Talks continue. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 12, 2019

McKenzie adds that both three and six-year deals are on the table as talks continue.

Provorov scored seven goals last season and added 19 assists. His offensive production was down from two seasons ago (17 goals, 24 assists) but Provorov did play in all 82 games for the third straight season.

The 22-year-old led all restricted free agent defenceman in ice time, ahead of Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets - who signed a three-year, $15 million deal earlier in the week.

Provorov, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia, was selected No. 7 overall by Philadelphia in the 2015 NHL Draft.