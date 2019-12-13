The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Oskar Lindblom is not expected to return for the remainder of the season due to Ewing's sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

"Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma by leading specialists at the University of Pennsylvania," said Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher in a press release. "He will undergo further testing and evaluation next week and begin treatment immediately thereafter. He is not expected to return to play for the remainder of the season. The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available. Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health."

In 30 games this season, his third in the NHL, Lindblom has 11 goals and 18 points. He was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round (138th overall) at the 2014 NHL Draft.