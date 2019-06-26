The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goaltender Brian Elliott to a one-year, $2 million contract on Wednesday.

Elliott appeared in 26 games with the Flyers this season, posting an 11-11-1 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.96 goals-against average.

"Brian has played well for us the last two seasons," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher. "He is a proven, quality goaltender who competes and battles hard every time he has the net. We are excited to have him rejoin our team."

Elliott, 34, is expected to serve as Carter Hart's backup next season. Fellow Flyers goaltenders Cam Talbot and Michal Neuvirth are both slated to become unrestricted free agents on Monday.