Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier has won the 2020 Frank J. Selke Trophy. The award is given to the forward "who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game" and is selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The 27-year-old scored 22 goals and added 37 assists with a rating of plus-21 over 69 games with the Flyers in 2019-20. Couturier also won an incredible 59.6 per cent of his face-offs.