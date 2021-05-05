13m ago
Gostisbehere to have hearing for late hit
Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Mark Friedman on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Penguins 7, Flyers 3
The incident happened late in the game immediately after Friedman tapped in an empty net goal. Gostisbehere shoved Friedman following the goal resulting in Friedman crashing hard into the boards.
The Penguins defender wasn't hurt on the play.
Gostisbehere, 28, has nine goals and 11 assists over 40 games this season with the Flyers while Friedman, 25, has two goals and one assist over four games.