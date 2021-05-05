Gostisbehere to have hearing for late hit

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Mark Friedman on Tuesday.

Philadelphia’s Shayne Gostisbehere will have a hearing today for Boarding Pittsburgh’s Mark Friedman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 5, 2021

The incident happened late in the game immediately after Friedman tapped in an empty net goal. Gostisbehere shoved Friedman following the goal resulting in Friedman crashing hard into the boards.

The Penguins defender wasn't hurt on the play.

Gostisbehere, 28, has nine goals and 11 assists over 40 games this season with the Flyers while Friedman, 25, has two goals and one assist over four games.