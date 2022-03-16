The Philadelphia Phillies reached a contract Wednesday with free agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports.

Schwarber is coming off a strong 2021, slashing .266/.374/.554 with 32 homers and 71 driven over 113 games split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Prior to last season, Schwarber had a combined OPS of .816 in seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

He had also been strongly linked to the Toronto Blue Jays, who reportedly acquired third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics earlier on Wednesday.