Entering the final season of his contract, Phillip Danault said Tuesday there has been no progress on an extension with the Montreal Canadiens this off-season.

“Right now there’s no negotiations,” Danault said Tuesday, per The Athletic. “So we’re at square one.”

Danault posted 13 goals and 47 points in 71 games last season, adding one goal and three points in 10 postseason games. He voiced his displeasure after the Canadiens were eliminated from the playoffs for being pushed into a more defensive role.

“I saw my role change in the playoffs, but with what I’ve already proven the last few years, my role shouldn’t change in Montreal because I’ve proven I can perform offensively and defensively,” Danault said in August.

On Tuesday, Danault clarified his comments, stating he wants to continue to have a two-way role moving forward.

“I never said I want to be the first-line centre and be, like, the man every game,” he said. “The way I view things is the day I will be set on a defensive role, full time, that day will be like I want to stop getting better every year. So that’s the way I was viewing things. I want to get better offensively, defensively, I want to do both. I don’t want to be sitting in one chair.”

The 27-year-old carries a $3.08 million cap hit on his current contract, signed with the Canadiens in 2018, when he was a restricted free agent.

Montreal currently has $16.3 million in projected cap space for the 2021-22 season after signing Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry, Tyler Toffoli, Joel Edmundson and Jake Allen to new contracts this off-season.