Dubois changes the dynamic of Leafs-Jets rivalry Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine will be forever linked after going No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but with Laine gone and Pierre-Luc Dubois now part of the equation, the dynamic in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Winnipeg Jets rivalry has changed. Mark Masters has more.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets held optional skates at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

A lot has changed since the Leafs and Jets last played on Jan. 18 in Toronto when Patrik Laine was sidelined, and the home team won 3-1.

Since then, Toronto and Winnipeg have established themselves as the most consistent contenders in the North Division and the Jets made a blockbuster trade, shipping Laine, a winger, to Columbus in exchange for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois.

"They got two really dynamic centre-ice men and now we do as well," noted coach Paul Maurice. "[John] Tavares and [Auston] Matthews both do a lot of dynamic things and we have Mark [Scheifele] and Pierre-Luc who will be able to do the same for us."

Dubois was a standout in the playoff series between the Jackets and Leafs in the summer.

"That was when everyone saw what he was made out of," Scheifele said. "That's a pretty special hockey player."

Dubois owned a plus rating in three of the five games in the series as the Jackets held the high-powered Leafs to just three goals in five-on-five play. Dubois also brought an edginess and physical dynamic to the proceedings.

"I'm a competitor, so it forces you to bring your 'A' games," Dubois said of the matchup against Toronto's stars. "Those are guys that if you make a mistake, they'll take advantage of it. They're just waiting for you to make that one mistake or one missed back-check or missed assignment or something like that, so it forces you to bring your best game possible."

Dubois' signature moment came in Game 3 when he scored a hat trick, including the overtime winner, as Columbus erased a 3-0 deficit and grabbed the upper hand in the series.

"He was obviously a game breaker for Columbus when we played them in the playoffs," acknowledged Zach Hyman. "He's a big, strong guy, who can really skate, so we've got to be aware of that."

"Skates really well through the neutral zone," observed Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. "No matter how they use him or who they play him with, he's a lot to handle."

Questions about Dubois and his ability to match up against Matthews dominated today's media session.

"Somebody asked me earlier today, 'Are you happy you don't have to answer the Laine-Matthews question?'" Maurice said with a smile. "So, this is the new question."

Matthews went first overall in the 2016 NHL draft, followed by Laine and Dubois.

"You feel good playing against certain teams, right?" Maurice said. "I think every time the puck drops there's an opportunity for the change of momentum and a new story to be written."

"We're a big team," said Dubois. "We have offence, too. We can move the puck well. I think we just have to bring it to them instead of just waiting and hoping for them to make a mistake. We have to go at them and play in their zone."

Dubois is still getting comfortable with his new team, but likes the chemistry being generated on his line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor.

"I love playing with those two guys," Dubois said. "Nicky, he can do everything. I know this year he's concentrating on shooting the puck more and he's got a good shot, so why not? And then KC is one of the most underrated players in the NHL. He's dangerous. He can pass the puck also, but he's got such a quick release, quick shot. As a centre, I have to support those two guys. I have to do a lot in the D-zone, work for them, get them the puck, so we can get up ice."

Scheifele sits fifth in NHL scoring with 33 points, which is one behind Mitch Marner and two ahead of Matthews.

"Playing against two of the premier players in this league in Matthews and Marner tonight, it's going to be a big test and always motivates you a little more to be that much better," said Scheifele, who was held without a point in the previous trip to Toronto this year. "They do everything right."

Scheifele has been held without a point in only four games all season. He was asked if he's proven he deserves elite status alongside Matthews and Marner.

"Every day is another chance to prove yourself," he said. "It's not one game, it’s not a week, it’s not a month, it’s every single game and being consistent that way. Tonight is another test, another chance to prove yourself and that extra pressure makes you work that much harder."

The 27-year-old native of Kitchener, Ont. seems to relish these trips. And while Scheifele may not enjoy some home cooking this week, he did receive a morale boost.

"My parents drove in and we were able to go for a walk outside," he said. "I was thankful I was able to see them. I haven't seen them in a long time. Just to be able to see their faces, even though our masks were on, and be able to talk to them and see them in person definitely meant so much to me. It's definitely tough not being able to go for dinner with them or spend more time with them and actually see their full faces, but that's what we’re living in."

Scheifele has 19 points in 15 career games against the Leafs.

Toronto's third line featuring Hyman with Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall performed well during the recent road trip, producing a goal in four of five games.

"We're three big guys who can skate and who can hopefully shut other teams down just with our skating and our physicality," said Hyman. "Creating more off the cycle is something we want to do. Putting pucks to the net, having bodies there and creating chaos. We had success out West, but we can have more success by continuing to do that. We've had the puck a ton and just [have to] continue to find ways to generate offence. It may not be as pretty as some of the other lines, but I think that we can be just as successful if we go and do the things that we're good at."

The new third line has the potential to be a fan favourite by marrying speed, work ethic and physicality. Hyman insists that even without a crowd inside the building this year, he's feeling the love from Leafs Nation.

"Just, personally, being from Toronto, I know when the team's doing well it just feels different," he said. "Even though we don't go out and can't see anybody, I know what it means when the Leafs are doing well and when we're having success."

Mikheyev picked up his third goal of the season during the recent road trip and the Leafs believe the second-year NHLer can produce more offensively moving forward.

"For a guy who generates so many chances, there's obviously great potential," Keefe said. "Certainly, there's a luck element to it. I think part of it, too, is just having increased confidence and relaxing. When you get into those spaces you tend to get into your own head a little bit, trying to force it to go in and I think that's part of it, just settling down and have a little extra poise in those spaces."

Mikheyev ranks sixth in shots among Leafs players, but is last in shooting percentage among forwards who have put at least 10 pucks on net. Mikheyev has converted on just three of his 52 shots (5.8 per cent).

"Having great depth is something championship teams have," Hyman noted. "I think it also helps with team morale and team chemistry when everybody feels like they're contributing. You don't just need to score goals to contribute. You can contribute in other ways, but it's always fun to score."

Even if the pucks don’t go in, the Leafs see a lot of value in how Mikheyev is performing.

“We're obviously very encouraged by the fact that he's getting the opportunities and puts a lot of pressure on the opposition," Keefe noted. "Whether the puck goes in or not, it's a long way away from our net and that, ultimately, is a big part of Mickey's job."

Mikheyev has 11 goals in 65 career NHL games.

Projected Leafs lines for Tuesday's game:

Thornton - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman

Vesey - Boyd - Spezza

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Andersen starts