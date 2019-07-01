1h ago
Penguins agree to 6-year deal with Tanev
TSN.ca Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to a six-year deal with Brandon Tanev with an AAV of $3.5 million the team announced Monday.
The 27-year-old scored career-highs in goals (14) and points (29) in 80 games this past season with the Winnipeg Jets.
Tanev signed as free agent out of the NCAA with the Jets after four seasons at Providence College.
He is coming off a one-year deal worth $1.1 million.
The Canadian winger has 51 points in 195 NHL games.