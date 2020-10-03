Dreger: I think a team will step up and sign Matt Murray soon

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Tristan Jarry to a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension with an average annual value of $3.5 million.

Jarry, 25, had a career season in 2019-20, posting a .921 save percentage, 2.43 GAA and three shutouts in 33 games played. He made his NHL playoff debut in Game 4 of the qualifying round against the Montreal Canadiens, stopping 20 of 21 shots in a 2-0 loss.

He was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2020.

"Tristan is coming off of an All-Star season and has demonstrated the ability to be a regular starter for us," said Penguins GM Jim Rutherford. He is a fundamentally sound young goaltender who we believe is a great asset for the Penguins."

Jarry was drafted by the Penguins in the second round (44th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.