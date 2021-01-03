The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenceman John Marino to a six-year contract extension worth $26.4 million, it was announced Sunday.

"We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenseman like John in our organization," said general manager and executive vice president Jim Rutherford in a news release. "His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively."

Year 1: $1.75 million

Year 2: $3.5 million

Year 3: $5.25 million

Year 4: $6.15 million

Year 5: $5.3 million

Year 6: $4.45 million

Marino, 23, has just one NHL season under his belt but impressed over the course of 56 games last year. He tallied six goals and added 20 assists for a total of 26 points and was plus-17 in 20:15 of average ice time per game.

Marino also finished eighth in Calder Trophy voting.

A native of Easton, Mass., Marino was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (No. 154 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was traded to Pittsburgh in July of 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2021.