The Pittsburgh Penguins placed defenceman Jack Johnson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout on Monday.

Johnson had three seasons left on his contract at a cap hit of $3.25 million. The buyout will save the Penguins $2.08 million in each of the next two seasons, $1.33 million in 2022-23 and add a cap charge of $916,667 in each of the following three years.

The Penguins have extended qualifying offers to five restricted free agents: Pontus Aberg, Anthony Angello, Sam Lafferty, Sam Miletic, and Matt Murray.



In 67 games this season, Johnson had three goals and 11 points. He was without a point in four games during the Return to Play.

The 33-year-old is a veteran of 937 career games, with 70 goals and 302 points.

Selected third overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2005, Johnson joined the Penguins on a five-year, $16.25 million contract as a free agent in 2018.

Also on Monday, the Penguins issued qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents Pontus Aberg, Anthony Angello, Sam Lafferty, Sam Miletic, and Matt Murray. The team announced that forwards Graham Knott and Dominik Simon and defenceman John Nyberg will not receive qualifying offers before Tuesday's deadline.

